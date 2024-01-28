1,907 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $157.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

