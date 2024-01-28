2,013 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. 3,715,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.