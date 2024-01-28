21,367 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Bought by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 613,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,168.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 540,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 498,001 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.