2,192 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 37,428 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

