2,421 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

