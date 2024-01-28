2,590 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Ardent Capital Management Inc.

Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,244. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.