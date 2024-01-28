2,661 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,795,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.