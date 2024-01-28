29,216 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,333.33%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ARI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

