298,013 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 298,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after buying an additional 2,221,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,056,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,680,000 after buying an additional 577,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,655,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,761,000 after buying an additional 154,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,398,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $30.04 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

