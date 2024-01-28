30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.00. 30DC shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

30DC Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About 30DC

30DC, Inc provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services.

