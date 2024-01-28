3,333 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.6 %
IIPR stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.
Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.95%.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
