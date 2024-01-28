33,512 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 706,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

