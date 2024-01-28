360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Price Performance
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile
360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 360 Capital Mortgage REIT
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.