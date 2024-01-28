3,680 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Ardent Capital Management Inc.

Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.70. 481,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

