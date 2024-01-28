3,944 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEF opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

