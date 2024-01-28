4,415 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $67.56 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

