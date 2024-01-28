52,700 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

