5,289 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AGCO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 435,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

