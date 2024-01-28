5,536 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,723. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

