5,919 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EME opened at $224.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.85 and a fifty-two week high of $227.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

