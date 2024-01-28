70,000 Shares in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 429.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Enel Chile Trading Up 1.0 %

ENIC opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.