850 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.82. 780,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.48 and a 200 day moving average of $290.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.