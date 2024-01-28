A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $82.77.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

