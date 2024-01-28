A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 125.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 115,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. 846,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,634. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.