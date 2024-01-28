Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
ABEO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.69. 112,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.94.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
