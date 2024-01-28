abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 150.6% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance
HQH stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Healthcare Investors
abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Healthcare Investors
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.