abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 150.6% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

HQH stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Healthcare Investors

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 125.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 177,748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 145.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 285,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,859 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 131.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 168,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 47.3% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 376,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

