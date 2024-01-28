Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $18.41 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for approximately 3.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $18,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Nestlé by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Nestlé stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.81 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

