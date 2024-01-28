Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 1,041 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 196,867 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $608.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $118.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

