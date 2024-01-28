ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $112,294.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 225,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $874,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 87,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

