Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.62

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 206146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

