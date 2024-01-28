Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

