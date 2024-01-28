Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $11.90.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
