Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.07. 1,404,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

