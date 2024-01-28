Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACCD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,908 shares of company stock worth $947,052. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Accolade by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

ACCD stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Accolade has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $940.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

