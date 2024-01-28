Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,735 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

