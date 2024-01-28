Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

FICO stock traded down $87.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,196.36. 407,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $977.62. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $617.35 and a 12 month high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

