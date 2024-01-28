Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

