Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 21.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $51,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock worth $30,043,404 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on U. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

View Our Latest Report on U

Unity Software Stock Performance

U opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.53. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.