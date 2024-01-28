Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 170,059 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,059 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.6 %

WY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,168,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,690. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

