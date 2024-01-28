Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,452 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,753 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $2,910,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after buying an additional 1,769,110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after buying an additional 367,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

