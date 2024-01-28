Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,113 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,151. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.72. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.