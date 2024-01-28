Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.5% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 105,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

