ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 176.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$41.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.71. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of C$28.56 and a 12-month high of C$44.46.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.