ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 176.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$41.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.71. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of C$28.56 and a 12-month high of C$44.46.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

