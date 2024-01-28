Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $235.61 and last traded at $235.39, with a volume of 64196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

