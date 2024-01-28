Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.76. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 295,814 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $725.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 3,703,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 724.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,506,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,049,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

