Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Adriatic Metals Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LON ADT1 opened at GBX 171 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £504.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,221.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.08. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 217 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 23.92.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
