Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON ADT1 opened at GBX 171 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £504.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,221.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.08. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 217 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 23.92.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

