Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Update

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATGE

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.