Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Health Intelligence

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Health Intelligence Price Performance

Advanced Health Intelligence stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Advanced Health Intelligence Company Profile

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health.

