AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 1,408 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Stepan worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 86.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCL. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Stepan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 43,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. Stepan has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $114.49. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.37.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

