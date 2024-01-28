AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 576 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.00. 6,344,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $242.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

