AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,151. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

